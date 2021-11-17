Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Quentin Tarantino can sell 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs, lawyer argues

The director announced he was releasing the NFTs earlier this month to give fans a 'glimpse into the mind and creative process of Quentin Tarantino'

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for November 17

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Quentin Tarantino's attorney said Wednesday that he has every right to create and sell a series of "Pulp Fiction" NFTs.

The statement from lawyer Bryan Freedman comes a day after entertainment company Miramax filed a lawsuit over the director's plans to create and auction off a series of NFTs based on his scripts for "Pulp Fiction."

Quentin Taratino's attorney said the director does have the right to sell ‘Pulp Fiction’ memorabilia as NFTs. (Photo by Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Miramax is wrong - plain and simple. Quentin Tarantino’s contract is clear: he has the right to sell NFTs of his hand-written script for Pulp Fiction and this ham-fisted attempt to prevent him from doing so will fail," Freedman said.

The suit from Miramax alleges that Tarantino’s planned offerings violate the copyrights it holds to the director’s 1994 film.

MIRAMAX SUES QUENTIN TARANTINO OVER PLANS TO SELL ‘PULP FICTION’ MEMORABILIA AS NFTS

Tarantino recently announced plans to sell seven NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which are digital works rendered unique and attached to a specific owner through cryptocurrency technology.

Tarantino was recently sued by Miramax, the company that produced the film, over his plans to sell the NFTs. (Photo by Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

They consist of scanned digital copies of handwritten script pages for uncut versions of scenes from the film, with audio commentary.

Freedman also slammed Miramax for including details and pages from its contract with Tarantino.

Miramax sued Tarantino for copyright infringement and breach of contract. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Miramax’s callous decision to disclose confidential information about its filmmakers’ contracts and compensation will irreparably tarnish its reputation long after this case is dismissed," Freedman said.