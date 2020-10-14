Qantas Airways launches athleisure wear line as pandemic pummels profits

We know just the outfit for that next flight to nowhere.

Qantas Airways, the flag carrier of Australia, has launched a limited-edition line of athleisure wear clothing, featuring the airline’s signature branding.

On the heels of their successful flight to nowhere, which sold out and took passengers on a sightseeing tour above Sydney last week, Qantas has released a pricey loungewear range of cashmere sweaters, sweatshirts, a T-shirt and tote bag, branded with the flying kangaroo and inspired by the airline’s vintage logos.

“The Qantas brand is embedded in the history of our country. I wanted this collection to be a nod to the past but also be a treasured piece for the future,” designer Martin Grant said of the line.

The items range in price from $107 ($150 AUD, or 26,080 Qantas points) for the tee to $304 ($425 AUD, or 73,910 Qantas points) for the cashmere sweater, all available for purchase through the Qantas Rewards Store until sold out.

Though Qantas claimed in a statement that the merchandise celebrates the airline’s centenary year, Reuters deadpanned that the “cash-strapped” carrier’s retail foray marked its “latest revenue-raising scheme to help weather the coronavirus pandemic,” which has devastated commercial aviation at large.

According to the outlet, the flag-carrying airline of Australia has grounded most of its fleet and raised both equity and debt to boost liquidity amid the ongoing outbreak. Qantas previously announced plans to cut thousands of jobs, and is now reportedly prepping for a $7.1 billion hit to revenue due to travel restrictions and decreased demand.

