Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Travel

Qantas Airways launches athleisure wear line as pandemic pummels profits

Shoppers can score the merch with their Qantas points

close
Association of Flight Attendants president Sara Nelson on an aid package for airlines amid the coronavirus pandemic.video

Are economic conditions for the airline industry worsening?

Association of Flight Attendants president Sara Nelson on an aid package for airlines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

We know just the outfit for that next flight to nowhere.

Continue Reading Below

Qantas Airways, the flag carrier of Australia, has launched a limited-edition line of athleisure wear clothing, featuring the airline’s signature branding.

Qantas Airways has launched a limited-edition line of athleisure wear clothing featuring the airline’s signature branding. (Qantas Airways)

On the heels of their successful flight to nowhere, which sold out and took passengers on a sightseeing tour above Sydney last week, Qantas has released a pricey loungewear range of cashmere sweaters, sweatshirts, a T-shirt and tote bag, branded with the flying kangaroo and inspired by the airline’s vintage logos.

Qantas has released a pricey loungewear range of cashmere sweaters, sweatshirts, a T-shirt and tote bag, branded with the flying kangaroo and inspired by the airline’s vintage logos. (Qantas Airways)

QANTAS SELLING FULLY STOCKED BAR CARTS FROM RETIRED 747S

“The Qantas brand is embedded in the history of our country. I wanted this collection to be a nod to the past but also be a treasured piece for the future,” designer Martin Grant said of the line.

"I wanted this collection to be a nod to the past but also be a treasured piece for the future,” designer Martin Grant said of the line. (Qantas Airways)

The items range in price from $107 ($150 AUD, or 26,080 Qantas points) for the tee to $304 ($425 AUD, or 73,910 Qantas points) for the cashmere sweater, all available for purchase through the Qantas Rewards Store until sold out.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS 

Though Qantas claimed in a statement that the merchandise celebrates the airline’s centenary year, Reuters deadpanned that the “cash-strapped” carrier’s retail foray marked its “latest revenue-raising scheme to help weather the coronavirus pandemic,” which has devastated commercial aviation at large.

According to the outlet, the flag-carrying airline of Australia has grounded most of its fleet and raised both equity and debt to boost liquidity amid the ongoing outbreak. Qantas previously announced plans to cut thousands of jobs, and is now reportedly prepping for a $7.1 billion hit to revenue due to travel restrictions and decreased demand.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 