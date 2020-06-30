Pyrex launches Mickey Mouse collection for limited time

Corelle Brands’ cookware company Pyrex is selling a Mickey Mouse glassware collection for a limited time, according to an Instagram post put up on Tuesday.

“Perk up your ears, Mickey Mouse fans! You don’t want to miss this special edition, colorful collection, featuring the beloved Disney character,” the post reads alongside a photo of three glass containers.

The collection will be available while supplies last and the bowls are available in four designs that feature the iconic Disney character.

Customers can choose to purchase a single 4-cup bowl for $10 or three bowls in varied sizes in Pyrex’s six-piece set, which retails for $30.

The bowls are made out of tempered glass and come with a BPA-free plastic lid, so food can be stored away or transported. They are also dishwasher-, freezer- and microwave-safe and come with a two-year limited warranty, according to Pyrex’s website.

“Similar to Pyrex, Mickey Mouse is timeless and has spread joy to families for generations,” said Corelle Brands CEO Ben Gadbois in a company press release. “Collaborating with Disney allows us to bring one of the world’s most recognizable characters into the homes of all his fans, creating magical moments in the kitchen every day.”

This isn’t the first time Pyrex has partnered with Disney for a special edition glassware set. In May, the company released a “Star Wars” collection that featured Baby Yoda – also known as The Child in Disney+’s original series “The Mandalorian.”

All that remains from that collection is the single 4-cup Baby Yoda bowl, which has nearly a five-star rating from 82 reviewers on Pyrex’s website.