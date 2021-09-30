PwC to let US employees in client services work remote full-time indefinitely

PwC, the accounting and consulting firm, says it will be let its 40,000 U.S. employees work full-time from home, FOX Business has learned.

A company spokesperson told FOX Business PwC is the first professional services firm in the U.S. to offer employees the option to work virtually and live anywhere in the country.

PwC’s deputy people leader Yolando Seals-Coffield told Reuters that employees who choose to work from home full-time will have to come into the office – for in-person appointments, critical team meetings, client visits, learning sessions, etc. – at least three times a month.

"We have learned a ton through the pandemic, and working virtually, as we think about the evolution of flexibility, is a natural next step," Seals-Coffield said. "If you are an employee in good standing, are in client services, and want to work virtually, you can, full stop."

The company sent out a memo to employees this week, saying it is offering the new policy to attract and retain talent and sustain performance. PwC’s partners whose team members prefer to be in the office regularly will not be allowed to work entirely remote.

"We're confident we can manage hybrid teams," Seals-Coffield said.

The pandemic has forced more companies to reconcile with employees preferring to work from home – either full-time or partially.

That is raising concerns among executives that the longer people stay at home, the harder or more disruptive it could be to eventually bring them back.

Many employees developed new routines during the pandemic and staffers who were initially uncomfortable with doing their jobs outside of an office have come to embrace the flexibility and productivity of at-home. Surveys have shown that enthusiasm for remote work has only increased as the pandemic continues.