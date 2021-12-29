Expand / Collapse search
Health Care

Publix grocery chain starts offering paid parental leave

Eligible full-time and part-time workers will be able to take off the time during the first year of the birth or adoption of a child

The Publix grocery store chain will start offering paid parental leave to employees who are new parents, company officials announced Wednesday.

Eligible full-time and part-time workers will be able to take off the time during the first year of the birth or adoption of a child, starting with the new year, the Florida-based company said.

Daytona Beach Shores, Florida-January 22, 2018: Exterior of a new Publix grocery store in this beachside community.

The new benefits come as retailers across the U.S. are facing a worker shortage, and some are offering new benefits to attract or retain workers. St. Louis-based Schnucks recently gave its grocery store workers a one-time retention bonus of $600.

"Publix is committed to being a great place to work, and we frequently review our benefits to continually offer a comprehensive package to our associates," Maria Brous, Publix's communications director said in an email.

The email didn't offer details on how much paid time off new parents would get.

The privately held, employee-owned company has 225,000 workers at almost 1,300 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.