'Princess Bride' gets coronavirus remake with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

A number of A-list actors and actresses, including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, are taking on a DIY remake of the classic 1987 film "The Princess Bride," according to Variety magazine.

Continue Reading Below

Streaming service Quibi will release individual chapters of the movie, which was filmed entirely on cast members' phones amid the coronavirus pandemic, every day for two weeks starting on June 29, the outlet reported. Quibi did not immediately respond to an inquiry from FOX Business.

The cast will also include big names like Jennifer Garner, Jon Hamm, Common and Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, Hugh Jackman, Chris Pine, Annabelle Wallis, David Burtka, Jenna Ortega, Elijah Wood, Beanie Feldstein, Lucas Hedges, Jack Black, David Oyelowo, Keegan-Michael Key, Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, Andy Serkis, Diego Luna, Taika Waititi, Zazie Beetz, and more, according to Variety.

DAYTIME EMMYS GO VIRTUAL DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Actors are expected to trade roles throughout scenes, but original "Princess Bride" director Rob Reiner will play "The Grandfather" character, and Fred Savage, who originally played "The Grandson" character in the 1987 film, will assume the same role, the outlet reported.

Additionally, Jonas and Turner are expected to gender-swap some roles (with Jonas playing Princess Buttercup and Turner playing Westley), a corgi will play the "Rodent of Unusual Size," and toys will take the place of audience members, according to Variety.

"Juno" director Jason Reitman, who has organized live readings of the film's script, spearheaded the project, Variety reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

COVID-19 has pushed back deadlines for a number of big Hollywood projects as lockdown restrictions forced people to stay home.

California's health department announced June 12 that film and music production could resume with approval from public officials and appropriate safety guidelines in place.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS