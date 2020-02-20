Prince Harry posts fake texts with Bon Jovi ahead of concert

One of Prince Harry's last royal duties is partying with a rockstar.

Next week, Bon Jovi will join members of the Invictus Games Choir to record a special version of his hit “Unbroken,” in Studio 2 at Abbey Road Studios where The Beatles famously recorded their music. The prince, who founded the Invictus Games to benefit wounded veterans, will meet the singer at the studio.

“Unbroken,” a song Bon Jovi wrote to highlight veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, will be released in March and proceeds from the single will go towards the Invictus Games Foundation, the British royal family said in a news release. Bon Jovi will also release feature the song on his upcoming album.

The musical collaboration is one of Harry’s last events for the royal family. He and the Duchess of Sussex will take a step back from their royal duties starting on March 31.

In the fake exchange, Harry responds to Bon Jovi who asks how’s doing with, “just livin’ on a prayer,” referring to the rock star’s hit '80s song. Bon Jovi replies saying he’ll be in London on Feb. 28 and has an idea for the Invictus Games.

Bon Jovi added that it’ll just be him singing at the event.

“Don’t expect me to sing…BUT I’ll give it a shot!” Harry said.

