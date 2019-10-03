Expand / Collapse search
What did Sarah Ferguson have to say about Prince Andrew's alleged Epstein ties?

By FOXBusiness
Criminal defense attorney David Bruno on the Jeffrey Epstein case. video

Criminal case against Epstein dropped following his death

Criminal defense attorney David Bruno on the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Duke of York Prince Andrew, is defending her ex-husband amid questions about his ties to disgraced former financier Jeffery Epstein, who hanged himself in the federal prison where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

“I think the most important thing in life is family-hood,” Duchess of York told The Sun of her former husband, with whom she has two daughters. The two split in 1996.

Prince Andrew has been named in court documents in the Epstein scandal but has denied claims of any wrongdoing and last month said he “regretted” their friendship.

Ferguson also had ties to Epstein, according to the New York Post. She borrowed a $24,000 loan that she later said was a “gigantic error of judgment.”

