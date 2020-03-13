President Trump halts all outbound cruises for 30 days

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Friday evening that he will be suspending all outbound cruises of Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC at midnight.

The suspension he states will be for the next 30 days.

Along with the airline industry, cruise companies have struggled this month due to the coronavirus outbreak. The demand for cruises has fallen drastically.There were 19 passengers and two crew members diagnosed with the virus aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, which docked earlier this week in Oakland.

At least two passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan last month have died from the coronavirus, and more than 700 passengers tested positive, according to the health authorities.

Executives from cruise lines met with Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday and requested changes to make their passengers safer, including mandatory screenings of passengers before they board.