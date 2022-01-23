PPP fraud charges brought against CEOs, celebrities in Georgia

Charges were recently brought against several celebrities, entertainers and business leaders in Georgia for allegedly defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program for a total of more than $3 million.

In all, 19 people were indicted, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Among those indicted were actress Ion Overman, actor Dale Godboldo, Carlos "Clos" Stephens, a music producer and consultant and media personality Marvin Lewton, according to the paper.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Seven separate indictments for fraudulent loan applications were linked to a single Atlanta-based business consultant.

The consultant was paid a "success fee" for each loan as it was awarded, according to the report.

OLYMPIC MEDALIST ACCUSED OF STEALING MILLIONS IN COVID-19 RELIEF MONEY

Mark Mason Jr., of Atlanta, was charged independently, but also named in the six other lawsuits as an "unindicted co-conspirator," according to court documents obtained by the Journal-Constitution.

TEXAS MAN SENTENCED IN PPP LOAN SCHEME TO MORE THAN 9 YEARS IN PRISON

According to documents, Mason is accused of submitting fraudulent PPP loan applications for two of his own businesses and receiving a total of nearly $600,000.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

He was also charged with assisting those defendants in submitting applications based on false information. Mason would be paid a "success fee" of between 2-5% if the loans were awarded, according to documents.

The PPP was established in 2020 under the CARES Act to help businesses continue to pay employees during coronavirus restrictions.