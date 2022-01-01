Here are Saturday's winning Powerball numbers

The new year could get off to quite a start if anyone has selected the winning numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the first of 2022.

The top prize is estimated at $518.7 million with an estimated cash value of more than $350 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Here are Saturday's numbers: 6, 12, 39, 48 50. The Poweball number is 7 and the multiplier is 2.

The last time the top jackpot went out was Oct. 4, when a person bought a ticket worth $699.8 million in Morro Bay, California, according to The Washington Post.

POWERBALL TO LAUNCH THIRD DRAWING

The largest lottery ever won was the $1.586 billion Powerball on Jan. 13, 2016, with three tickets, from California, Florida and Tennessee, according to The Associated Press.

In August, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster. Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.