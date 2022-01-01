Powerball jackpot climbs to over $500M

2022 comes with another shot at winning the massive Powerball lottery after no winners on Saturday.

The top prize for Monday night's drawing has increased to a estimated $522 million with an estimated cash value of more than $371.5 million.

Here are Saturday's numbers: 6, 12, 39, 48 50. The Powerball number is 7 and the multiplier is 2.

The last time the top jackpot went out was Oct. 4, when a person bought a ticket worth $699.8 million in Morro Bay, California, according to The Washington Post.

POWERBALL TO LAUNCH THIRD DRAWING

The largest lottery ever won was the $1.586 billion Powerball on Jan. 13, 2016, with three tickets, from California, Florida and Tennessee, according to The Associated Press.

In August, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster. Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.