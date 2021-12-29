Powerball jackpot hits $441M ahead of drawing

The year could have a big finish is there's a winning ticket in the final Powerball drawing of 2021 on Wednesday night.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to over $441 million after no winner came from Monday's drawing.

The estimated cash value is $317.5 million.

There have been 36 Powerball drawings since the last time the top jackpot went out on Oct 4, when a person bought a ticket worth $699.8 million in Morro Bay, California, according to the Washington Post.

POWERBALL TO LAUNCH THIRD DRAWING

The largest lottery ever won was the $1.586 billion Powerball on Jan. 13, 2016, with three tickets, from California, Florida and Tennessee, according to the Associated Press.

In August, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster. Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 36, 38, 45, 62 and 64 with a Powerball 19.