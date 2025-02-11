Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Cause of ride closures at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Monday night revealed

Rides again operating a day after Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win celebration

close
'The Big Money Show' reacts to the high cost for a Disney vacation and the affordability for average American families. video

Disney is 'priced out of every American family': Lou Basenese

'The Big Money Show' reacts to the high cost for a Disney vacation and the affordability for average American families.

Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is back to normal operations after a power outage caused numerous ride closures Monday evening, a spokesperson told FOX Business.

The cause of the power outage is not being disclosed, but at one point on Monday evening, 18 rides were shown as closed on the My Disney Experience app. That is nearly half the attractions offered at the resort's most-visited park, according to USA TODAY.

The high temperature reached 84 degrees in the Orlando area on Monday, data from the National Weather Service shows.

A Disney spokesperson said many people were watching fireworks later in the day when the power outage occurred. Anyone who was on a ride when it went down was safely escorted off, and the park's after-hours event went on as planned.

NATIONAL PLAN FOR VACATION DAY ENCOURAGES AMERICANS TO ARRANGE TRAVEL PLANS

Disney World Walt statue

A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stands in a garden in front of Cinderella's Castle at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World on May 31, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.  (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images / Fox News)

At 10 p.m., which was listed as the park's closing time for those without an after-hours ticket, only three rides remained shut down: Space Mountain, Tiana's Bayou Adventure and "It's a Small World," local FOX 35 reported. 

The special ticketed event allowed guests to be in the park until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

DISNEY'S MAGIC KINGDOM HONORS 100-YEAR-OLD WWII VETERAN DURING FLAG RETREAT CEREMONY

Image 1 of 3

This screenshot from the My Disney Experience App shows attraction closures on the evening of Feb. 10, 2025.  | Fox News

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 109.28 -1.58 -1.43%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Guests whose visit was impacted by the power outage may reach out to Disney's guest relations to see if any accommodations could be made. Walt Disney World's single day, single park tickets are date based, starting at $119 a day, when purchased directly from Disney online. 

On Monday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts led a celebratory parade at Magic Kingdom the day after his team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, FOX 35 reported. 

Currently, Astro Orbiter, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and The Hall of Presidents in Magic Kingdom are closed for refurbishment. 