Cause of ride closures at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Monday night revealed

Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is back to normal operations after a power outage caused numerous ride closures Monday evening, a spokesperson told FOX Business.

The cause of the power outage is not being disclosed, but at one point on Monday evening, 18 rides were shown as closed on the My Disney Experience app. That is nearly half the attractions offered at the resort's most-visited park, according to USA TODAY.

The high temperature reached 84 degrees in the Orlando area on Monday, data from the National Weather Service shows.

A Disney spokesperson said many people were watching fireworks later in the day when the power outage occurred. Anyone who was on a ride when it went down was safely escorted off, and the park's after-hours event went on as planned.

At 10 p.m., which was listed as the park's closing time for those without an after-hours ticket, only three rides remained shut down: Space Mountain, Tiana's Bayou Adventure and "It's a Small World," local FOX 35 reported.

The special ticketed event allowed guests to be in the park until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Guests whose visit was impacted by the power outage may reach out to Disney's guest relations to see if any accommodations could be made. Walt Disney World's single day, single park tickets are date based, starting at $119 a day, when purchased directly from Disney online.

On Monday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts led a celebratory parade at Magic Kingdom the day after his team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, FOX 35 reported.

Currently, Astro Orbiter, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and The Hall of Presidents in Magic Kingdom are closed for refurbishment.