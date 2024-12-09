Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Food and Drinks
Published | Updated

Potential artificial red dye ban: Products that could be affected

In 1990, the FDA denied a petition to authorize use of red No. 3 in cosmetics and topical drugs

close
Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel explains why the food supply is making people sick as President-elect Trump taps RFK Jr. as HHS secretary on 'The Evening Edit.' video

Dr. Marc Siegel on how RFK Jr. could overhaul food regulation, Big Pharma at HHS

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel explains why the food supply is making people sick as President-elect Trump taps RFK Jr. as HHS secretary on 'The Evening Edit.'

A wide range of foods will be affected if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) moves forward with plans to ban artificial red dye.

According to the Eat Well Guide (EWG) Food Scores database, nearly 3,000 food products on the U.S. market contain red dye 3, including candy, certain brands of mashed potatoes, yellow rice and some medications. The list also includes a range of other foods, including breakfast cereals, beverages and baked goods. 

CERTAIN SNACKS, DRINKS COULD BE BANNED IN SOME STATES DUE TO CANCER-CAUSING INGREDIENTS

The synthetic dye, also known as erythrosine, is an additive made from petroleum that gives foods and drinks a bright cherry-red color, according to the FDA. It is already banned in the European Union, and starting in January 2027, it will also be prohibited in foods sold or manufactured in California. 

Shoppers in a grocery store

Customers look over food items displayed on August 16, 2024 at the Costco branch in Colchester, Vermont.  (Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images / Getty Images)

But the agency has been reviewing a petition filed for FD&C Red No. 3 that argues, under a rule called the Delaney Clause, the FDA should ban this color additive in foods and drugs on a federal level because it has been shown to cause cancer in animals. 

Jim Jones, the FDA’s deputy commissioner for human foods, told a Senate health committee last week that the agency has a "petition in front of us to revoke the authorization board, and we’re hopeful that in the next few weeks we’ll be acting on that petition." 

According to Consumer Reports, the additive has been linked to cancer and thyroid tumors in lab animals and has been linked to hyperactivity and other neurobehavioral effects in children. In 1990, the FDA even denied a petition to authorize use of red dye 3 in cosmetics and topical drugs because of data demonstrating that it is associated with animal carcinogenicity.

"We don't know the extent of [how bad it is], but it's not good for you. Why use it? The only reason to use it is because it's cheaper, and it sells more products," Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health and Fox News' senior medical analyst, told FOX Business. 

Grocery store

A customer shops at a grocery store on Feb. 13, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Some companies have already removed the ingredient from their products. For instance, Red dye 3 was listed as an ingredient for PediaSure Grow & Gain, Strawberry shake earlier this year. Today, the product page specifically states, "no red dye."  

Abbott, which owns the PediaSure brand, told FOX Business that it "previously committed to remove Red 3 from all PediaSure products in 2024." 

RED FOOD DYE COULD SOON BE BANNED AS FDA REVIEWS PETITION: ‘SCARY STUFF’

Foods that could be affected: 

PEZ Candy Assorted Fruit (Cherry, Strawberry, Grape, Raspberry, Orange, Lemon)

PEZ Cotton Candy, Candy Corn and Banana

Dubble Bubble Original Twist Bubble Gum

Halloween Candy - AMOS Lollipop Finger Rings

Grocery store

People shop at a grocery store in Brooklyn on July 11, 2024, in New York City.  ( Spencer Platt/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Gourmet Candy Corn

MorningStar Farms Veggie Breakfast Original Veggie Bacon Strips 

Vigo Saffron Yellow Rice 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Entenmann's Little Bites Party Cake Mini Muffins

Betty Crocker Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Fruit by the Foot Starburst 

Dole Diced Fruit Cup