Pornhub purges all unverified user videos -- over two-thirds of content

The porn-video website Pornhub has purged the majority of its user-submitted content ahead of implementing a more strict verification process in the New Year.

A New York Times report published Dec. 4 alleged that the site was “infested” with rape videos and child porn, along with other illegal content.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced legislation that aimed to give sex abuse and trafficking victims the right to seek compensation in court if pornography websites distribute illicit photos of them without their consent.

The allegations and possible new legislation drove credit card companies Mastercard and Visa to cut ties and distance themselves from the website.

In response to the radical changes the company faced, Pornhub removed most of its user-submitted content – largely unverified accounts.

Prior to the content purge, Pornhub hosted around 13.5 million videos, VICE reported. On Monday morning, that number had dropped to 4.7 million.

"As part of our policy to ban unverified uploaders, we have now also suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by content partners or members of the Model Program," Pornhub announced in a statement on its website.

"This means every piece of Pornhub content is from verified uploaders, a requirement that platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and Twitter have yet to institute."

"It is clear that Pornhub is being targeted not because of our policies and how we compare to our peers, but because we are an adult content platform," the company added.

The new verification program will start in 2021.