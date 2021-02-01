Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Popeyes shows support for Reddit’s WallStreetBets with free chicken tenders promo: ‘Tendies4Yall’

Fried chicken chain joins short-selling frenzy with chicken tender promotion

close
Kadina Group president Gary B. Smith, FOX Business' Susan Li, and Price Futures Group senior analyst Phil Flynn on the future of the stock market after the GameStop and Robinhood frenzy.video

GameStop frenzy could lead to 'great new era' in the stock market

Kadina Group president Gary B. Smith, FOX Business' Susan Li, and Price Futures Group senior analyst Phil Flynn on the future of the stock market after the GameStop and Robinhood frenzy.

Popeyes is trying to cash in on the headlining short-selling stock craze with a chicken tenders promotion.

Continue Reading Below

“Let’s get these tendies,” Popeyes tweeted on Monday while tagging the accounts of WallStreetBets Mod, GameStop, AMC Theatres, Nokia and Blackberry.

GAMESTOP STOCK PRICE FRENZY: WHAT TO KNOW

“Tendies aren’t for the elite few. They’re for everyone,” the tweet’s attached video reads, which says Popeyes is giving away a free three-piece serving of chicken tenders for orders made in the app that amount to $5 or more.

Four promo codes are available for redemption, which can be used at select locations through Feb. 2, according to the chain’s offer terms.

ROBINHOOD HIT WITH 2 LAWSUITS AFTER RESTRICTING GAMESTOP, AMC TRADES

Popeyes' promotion comes at a time when Reddit users caused a storm after they drastically drove up the stock price at GameStop, AMC Entertainment, BlackBerry and other struggling publicly-traded companies.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GMEGAMESTOP CORP90.00-135.00-60.00%
AMCAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC7.82-5.48-41.20%
BBBLACKBERRY LIMITED11.55-3.08-21.05%

The organized move has caused trading platforms to put restrictions or temporary pauses on impacted stocks, which has subsequently led to day traders filing lawsuits against Robinhood, TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab and Interactive Brokers.

GAMESTOP, AMC GYRATIONS HIT CHARLES SCHWAB, TD AMERITRADE WITH OUTAGES

Some Reddit users have taken the Popeyes “Tendies4Yall” promotion to mean that the fried chicken chain is showing support for WallStreetBets, which is a subreddit that has more than 7.9 million members and is the group that greatly contributed to the piled stocks.

Fast food chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen launched a free chicken tenders promotion that requires an in-app purchase of $5 or more. The promo is reportedly in support of day traders but can be accessed by anyone. (iStock)

“Popeyes is with us!!!” one Redditor posted in the WallStreetBets subreddit on Monday with a screenshot of the fried chicken chain’s tweet.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
STOCK:QSRn.a.n.a.n.a.n.a.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A statement sent to FOX Business by a media representative for Popeyes confirmed the chain is on the side of day traders.

“As you know, Wall Street has been turned upside down this past week when day traders found a way to outsmart the market. Tendies is the word retail traders on websites like Reddit use to describe money or financial gain – and in our world it’s also short for chicken tenders,” Popeyes' statement reads. “After the events of this past week, Popeyes, the beloved fried chicken brand, wants to support retail traders and believes they ALL deserve tendies. Popeyes is taking the side of the people and hopes that by supporting the online community, it will inspire others to take a stand.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press and FOX Business' Paul Conner and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.