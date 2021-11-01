Popeyes location captures attention for viral TikTok video shows rats in kitchen

A Popeyes on Capitol Hill is gaining seemingly unwanted attention on social media after a viral TikTok video revealed rats cascading across the establishment.

The location at the center of the TikTok clip is 409 8th Street SE, Washington, D.C., according to WUSA9.

In the TikTok video, which has over 23,000 views, a man opens a door to the shop and flips the light switch in an empty kitchen. Within seconds of the lights flashing on, a handful of rats dart out from different directions.

The rats can be seen crawling across the floor and up the walls of the shop, according to the clip.

At one point the man behind the camera turns the phone on himself and says, "You still love that chicken from Popeyes?"

The TikTok video has also been gaining attention on Twitter, with one user asking a local council member if they were "good with this?"

"Absolutely not is right! @_DCHealth inspected and closed this site yesterday," Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen tweeted.

However, the D.C. Department of Health Communications told FOX Business that the establishment was shut down "not for rodent activity, but for not maintaining proper cold holding temperatures … in the walk-in freezer and refrigeration units."

In fact, the health department says "no rodents were found inside" while the shop was being inspected.

Popeyes – owned by Restaurant Brands International – confirmed to FOX Business that the location has been temporarily closed and that the "franchisee who owns and operates this location is taking the appropriate steps to address the issue."

Popeyes added that "food safety and cleanliness is a top priority" at its restaurants.