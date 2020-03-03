Expand / Collapse search
Pope tests negative for coronavirus

The Pope has been suffering from a cough, a slight temperature, a sore throat and chills

University of Nebraska Medical Center's Dr. Mark Rupp says older individuals and those who have underlying respiratory issues are more prone to contracting the coronavirus. video

Pope Francis is suffering from just a slight cold and he does not have the coronavirus, according to an Italian newspaper and reported by Bloomberg.

The Pope tested negative for the coronavirus after he was forced to cancel several public events.

The paper went on to say that Pope Francis, 83,  had been suffering from a cough, a slight temperature, a sore throat and chills. His illness sparked concern about the visus which had recently been discovered in Italy.

A spokesman for the Pope did not immediately respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.

A Vatican official said last week that the Pope became ill a week ago after leading a procession and has still been holding private meetings.

