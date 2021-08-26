Stolen Amazon van leads Massachusetts police on chase through several communities

A Massachusetts man is facing a handful of charges after stealing an Amazon delivery truck and leading police on a car chase spanning several communities.

The incident unfolded Wednesday night after the 23-year-old, later identified as Cameron Mignon, stole one of the trucks from a warehouse in Norwood, according to WCVB.

Mignon had been a driver for an Amazon Delivery Service Partner.

A manager at the warehouse had reportedly tried to stop Mignon from driving off but was dragged through the parking lot, an Amazon employee at the Norwood warehouse, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the outlet.

Just after 6:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Police joined Norwood Police which had been pursuing a "possible stolen Amazon delivery van" on Route 95 northbound in Needham, state police said in a statement.

During the pursuit, the van even "struck a Needham Police cruiser and continued on," state police said.

Authorities utilized numerous assets including cruisers equipped with tire deflation devices, helicopters and police dogs to try and stop the van.

The chase eventually ended after Wellesley Troopers deployed a tire deflation device, which struck one of the van's tires.

Mignon was taken into custody just after 7 p.m. and charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and failure to stop for police, according to state police.

However, state police say he will likely face additional charges by local police departments.

Amazon deferred comment to Massachusetts State Police due to the ongoing investigation.