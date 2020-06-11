Pluto TV still showing ‘Cops’ despite Paramount cancelation

Pluto TV, a free-with-ads streaming platform, is continuing to air “Cops,” which was recently pulled from Paramount Network amid protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

“At this time, the channel remains active,” a spokesperson for the company told NextTV.

ViacomCBS is the parent company of both Paramount and PlutoTV.

A 33rd season of the show was set to air on Paramount but was officially canceled June 1. Reruns of the show can still be seen on WGN but parent company Nexstar told The Hollywood Reporter its licensing rights for the show expire at the end of June and it will not renew.

Producers at A&E have also pulled the plug on “Live PD,” and Investigation Discovery has cut the show “Body Cam” from its schedule, each with similar reality-style formats to “Cops.”

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VIAC VIACOMCBS INC. 23.59 -0.41 -1.71%

It's not clear whether Langley Productions, the company that makes the show, would try to find a new home for it. “Cops” is widely known for allowing viewers to ride along with police in various cities.

