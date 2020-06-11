Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Television

Pluto TV still showing ‘Cops’ despite Paramount cancelation

A 33rd season of the show was set to air

By FOXBusiness
close
New Spirit Revival Center pastor Darrell Scott says people should understand the true meaning behind George Floyd's memorial service and not use it as a political opportunity to further political agendas. video

George Floyd's death raises national awareness: Pastor

New Spirit Revival Center pastor Darrell Scott says people should understand the true meaning behind George Floyd's memorial service and not use it as a political opportunity to further political agendas.

Pluto TV, a free-with-ads streaming platform, is continuing to air “Cops,” which was recently pulled from Paramount Network amid protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Continue Reading Below

“At this time, the channel remains active,” a spokesperson for the company told NextTV.

ViacomCBS is the parent company of both Paramount and PlutoTV.

'COPS,' ON AIR FOR 33 SEASONS, DROPPED BY PARAMOUNT NETWORK

Former Las Vegas Police Lieutenant Randy Sutton argues there has never been a more dangerous time to be a cop. Video

A 33rd season of the show was set to air on Paramount but was officially canceled June 1. Reruns of the show can still be seen on WGN but parent company Nexstar told The Hollywood Reporter its licensing rights for the show expire at the end of June and it will not renew.

GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS LEAD A&E TO CANCEL ‘LIVE PD’ AFTER 4 SEASONS

Producers at A&E have also pulled the plug on “Live PD,” and Investigation Discovery has cut the show “Body Cam” from its schedule, each with similar reality-style formats to “Cops.”

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
VIACVIACOMCBS INC.23.59-0.41-1.71%

It's not clear whether Langley Productions, the company that makes the show, would try to find a new home for it. “Cops” is widely known for allowing viewers to ride along with police in various cities.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS