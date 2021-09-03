Pinterest gives employees day off to address burnout, joining other firms

Pinterest announced its global offices would be closed on Friday to allow employees to "hit the reset button," marking the latest instance of a firm giving staffers time off to address burnout during the coronavirus pandemic.

The image-sharing and social media platform said the move was part of its "Pintentions" program to help stressed-out employees unwind. Pinterest also shared a Spotify playlist curated by two of its employees, as well as a series of relaxing activities.

"Pintentions is Pinterest's self-care program, designed to help you hit the reset button and avoid burnout," Pinterest said in a post on its platform. "The idea behind it is simple: take the time to do whatever it is that will make you feel recharged, whether that's resting, exercising, meditating, spending time with friends and family, or anything in between."

REDDIT EYES 2022 IPO, $15B VALUATION

Pinterest has more than 2,200 corporate employees. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in New York City, Paris and several other cities.

Company representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Pinterest is the latest of several firms that have taken steps to ease employee burnout in recent months. Nike recently gave its employees a week off to "enjoy additional time off to rest and recover."

LinkedIn took a similar step in April, giving its more than 15,000 employees a week off to support mental health.