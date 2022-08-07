Pharma company Eli Lilly expanding outside of Indiana over state's abortion law

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly is looking to expand its Indiana-based headquarters outside the state in response to Indiana's ban on most abortions.

"As a global company headquartered in Indianapolis for more than 145 years, we work hard to retain and attract thousands of people who are important drivers of our state’s economy. Given this new law, we will be forced to plan for more employment growth outside our home state," the company said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital on Sunday.

Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law Senate Bill 1 on Friday, which bans abortions at any stage with exceptions for when the mother's life is at risk, and in cases of rape, incest, or fatal fetal anomalies.

"Following the overturning of Roe, I stated clearly that I would be willing to support legislation that made progress in protecting life," Holcomb said, the Indy Star reported. "In my view, SEA 1 accomplishes this goal following its passage in both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly with a solid majority of support."

Republicans such as Indiana state Rep. Wendy McNamara celebrated the new law, saying it makes Indiana "one of the most pro-life states in the nation." The law will take effect on Sept. 15.

The move set off condemnation from Eli Lilly, fellow Indiana-based corporation Cummins, as well as the White House.

"The Indiana Legislature took a devastating step as a result of the Supreme Court's extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate women's constitutionally protected right to abortion," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Saturday. "And, it's another radical step by Republican legislators to take away women's reproductive rights and freedom, and put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians rather than women and their doctors."

Eli Lilly continued in its statement that it is worried the law will hinder both the company and Indiana from attracting "diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world."

"While we have expanded our employee health plan coverage to include travel for reproductive services unavailable locally, that may not be enough for some current and potential employees," the statement said.

The company has research and development locations in New York City, San Diego and San Francisco, as well as a newly-announced genetic medicine office in Boston, WTHR reported.

Engine-making company Cummins, which is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, also denounced the new law.

"The right to make decisions regarding reproductive health ensures that women have the same opportunity as others to participate fully in our work force and that our work force is diverse. There are provisions in the bill that conflict with this, impact our people and impede our ability to attract and retain top talent," Cummins spokesman Jon Mills said this weekend, according to the New York Times.

Cummins is among corporations across the country that provide health care benefits that cover the costs of abortions, including medical travel benefits.