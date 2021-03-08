Peugeot won't return to U.S. as Stellantis focuses on Alfa Romeo revival

Stellantis is pulling the plug on plans to bring Peugeot back to America.

The newly-formed conglomerate is suspending a project aimed at reintroducing the French brand to the U.S. and has reappointed the executive overseeing it, Larry Dominique, to the role of Vice President of Alfa Romeo Brand for North America.

The automaker confirmed to Automotive News that Dominique's new position meant the end of the potential Peugeot revival.

Peugeot owner PSA Groupe and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles merged in January to create Stellantis, which incorporates 14 automotive brands, including Jeep, Ram, Chrysler and Dodge.

Alfa Romeo only returned to mainstream sales in the U.S. in 2017 and currently offers just three models, the Giulia sedan, Stelvio SUV and 4c sports car, the last of which will be discontinued at the end of the 2021 model year.

However, Alfa Romeo was the only FCA brand to see an increase in sales last year in the U.S. and was up 2% to 18,586 vehicles sold compared to an overall drop of 17% across all FCA brands.