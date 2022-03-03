Pete Davidson, Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos may be heading to space on intergalactic flight: report

In a galaxy far, far away, Pete Davidson and Jeff Bezos could soon be exchanging one-liners aboard a Blue Origin space flight.

The stand-up comedian and "Saturday Night Live" star might find himself performing for an audience of a select few after Page Six reported Thursday that Davidson, 28, is nearing a deal to accompany the Amazon founder on an intergalactic mission to experience zero gravity weightlessness during a commercial space trip.

"Pete is excited," a source close to the funnyman told Page Six. "They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized."

Davidson and girlfriend Kim Kardashian, who was declared legally single by a California judge on Wednesday, were spotted at Bezos’ Los Angeles compound in January. Of the get-together, the Davidson insider relayed to Page Six that he "got on really well with Jeff when they met."

The source maintained that if Davidson does ink a deal putting his Bezos space race in motion, he could see himself launched into Earth’s stratosphere later this year.

Former NFL star and current TV analyst Michael Strahan was the last celebrity to hitch a Bezos ride to space in December. The total flight time was 10 minutes and 13 seconds, and the New Shepard spacecraft reached an altitude of 66.5 miles before touching down in a Texas desert.

Prior to that, "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, 90, who portrayed Captain Kirk, told Bezos that he was "so filled with emotion" about the space flight. "It’s extraordinary," he added. "I hope I never recover from this."

Tom Hanks, famous for his role as astronaut Jim Lovell in Ron Howard’s 1995 flick "Apollo 13," recently confirmed rumors that he had actually declined a space mission from Bezos.

Reps for Davidson and Blue Origin did not immediately respond to Fox News’ Request for comment.