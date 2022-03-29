Petco Love announces large donation in support of Ukrainian pets and their families

Don't forget about the pets.

Petco Love, a non-profit organization that provides assistance to pets and pet owners, announced that it is donating $1 million to help families in Ukraine. Many of the country's citizens that are fleeing the violence are bringing their pets with them, which has increased the need for support in the area.

PET COSTS 2022: NEW REPORT BREAKS DOWN OUR SPENDING HABITS

In a press release obtained by Fox Business, the company explained that the funds will be distributed to various organizations involved with providing help to pets and pet families. The money will be used to support families fleeing the country and also to fund future recovery efforts.

"It is devastating to see families seeking refuge as they leave areas afflicted by war," Petco Love president Susanne Kogut said. "The entire Petco family is heartbroken by the suffering and touched by the love Ukrainians have for their pets, often carrying them as they flee their homes and country for safety."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

She continued, "So as a company, we joined together to engage our teams and guests to help save pets and support Ukrainian pet parents affected by this war. It is with love that we commit $1 million in support for immediate relief and long-term recovery."

The non-profit will be distributing funds to the Humane Society International, FOUR PAWS International and other groups working with shelters in Ukraine.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Funds will also be distributed to shelters and support centers in neighboring countries that have seen an influx of new animals as Ukrainians have crossed the borders to escape the violence.