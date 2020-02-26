PETA lobbies London School of Economics to go meat-free

Students at the London School of Economics back removing beef from menus at the university, citing environmental concerns related to the beef and dairy industries.

The school’s student union voted 243-170 in favor of a nonbinding resolution on the measure after Phoebe Woodruff, a campus representative for PETA, spoke to the group about the potentially harmful impact the consumption of beef and related industries can have on the environment.

A 2019 study from the University of Oxford, for example, found meat and dairy production use nearly 90 percent of farmland and produce 60 percent of agriculture's greenhouse gas emissions.

“More students than ever are looking to limit their environmental footprint, and cutting out meat, eggs and dairy is the best and easiest way to do that," Woodruff said. “It's encouraging to see LSE take a stand to protect animals and the environment. Everyone who wishes to eat with compassion can make the switch to a vegan lifestyle.”

While the vote is an effort to lobby the university to ban beef at on-campus eateries, it hasn't done so.

The school has, however, “taken action to offer more plant-based options for students and staff at its catering outlets, including our two vegetarian cafes on campus,” an LSE spokesperson said in a statement.

Other universities in the U.K., including the University of Cambridge and Goldsmiths University of London, have banned both beef and lamb products from menus. Cambridge said its beef ban cut food-related carbon emissions by a third, the BBC reported.

There is a growing market for meat alternatives in the United States, too. A number of big brands like Burger King and Dunkin’ have added meatless options to their menus. The plant-based market, valued at $4.5 billion, grew 11 percent in 2018.

PETA did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly said the London School of Economics had banned beef from campus menus. The school has not removed beef from on-campus eateries. The story has also been updated to include comment from an LSE spokesperson.

