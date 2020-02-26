PETA convinces London School of Economics to go meat-free

There’s no more beef to be had at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

The school banned the meat from all student union-run shops on campus in an effort to fight climate change. Beef, according to a report, will be replaced with plant-based options.

The move came after PETA representative Phoebe Woodruff discussed the potentially harmful impact the consumption of beef and of the meats can have on the environment.

A 2019 study from the University of Oxford, for example, found meat and dairy use nearly 90 percent of farmland and produce 60 percent of agriculture's greenhouse gas emissions.

After Woodruff’s talk, students voted 243-170 to remove beef from campus.

“More students than ever are looking to limit their environmental footprint, and cutting out meat, eggs and dairy is the best and easiest way to do that," Woodruff said. “It's encouraging to see LSE take a stand to protect animals and the environment. Everyone who wishes to eat with compassion can make the switch to a vegan lifestyle.”

PETA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business

The London university joins a growing number of institutes, including the University of Cambridge and Goldsmiths University of London, to ban beef, per Plant Based News.

Just over 30 percent of the 141 U.K. establishments that responded to a Freedom of Information request said they host dedicated events for vegetarians and vegans.

There is a growing market for meat alternatives in the United States, too. A number of big brands like Burger King and Dunkin’ have added meatless options to their menus. And the plant-based market, valued at a $4.5 billion, has grown by 11 percent in 2018.

