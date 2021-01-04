Pet Masks company sees 500% surge in demand amid coronavirus pandemic

Even with a mask on, pets are still cute.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, face masks have become a common household item. While many people have taken to covering up whenever going out in public, it’s also becoming more common for people to cover up their pets as well.

Pet Masks, a New York City-based company, saw their sales increase by about 500% as the virus spread across the country, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. According to the company’s founder, Salitia Henwick, people previously bought the masks either as a novelty item or if they lived in a polluted city.

According to her, however, things have changed.

“There is confusion about coronavirus and pets because the World Health Organization just removed their advisory on pets getting coronavirus. But there are cases of dogs testing positive for coronavirus,” Henwick told SWNS. “So we will inform our customers of what legitimate news publications are saying as it happens. Until we properly understand this new virus, the best thing we can do is take good care of ourselves and our pets.”

The company sells masks in three different sizes that can be fitted to either cats or dogs. Each mask reportedly costs $25.

Making the case for pet masks, Henwick urged people not to abandon their animals during this global health crisis, and shared a word of advice about getting pets used to the PPE.

"To help pets adjust to their masks make sure you get the correct size according to our site and make sure the straps are not cutting into them. Also, on their first time, don’t leave it on for too long, so they can get used to it slowly," she explained. "We are hoping a vaccine will be found soon… until then please protect yourselves and your pets with appropriate masks.”