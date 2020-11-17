Pepsi debuts redesigned 2-liter bottles, teases new 'Apple Pie'-flavored variety

PepsiCo is refreshing its look.

The soda giant’s iconic 2-liter bottles are getting a slimmed-down redesign, the first in nearly 30 years, the beverage giant announced Monday.

The new bottles, launching this week, are 25% slimmer than the old ones, with the aim of making it easier for drinkers to grip and pour. PepsiCo. took a hands-on approach to crafting the new carbonated containers by researching the average hand size, which, according to Pepsi’s research, measures between 7 and 8.6 inches. The company then determined a more manageable bottle to grip measured in at a 10.4-inch circumference, or three inches smaller than the old circumfrence (13.4-inches) of its 2-liter bottles.

“This redesign makes it substantially easier for consumers to grab bottles off the shelf and to pour at home. While it has taken an immense amount of work to create this at an operational level, the differentiators and consumer experience make it all worth it,” Emily Silver, VP, Innovation and Capabilities, PepsiCo Beverages North America, said in a statement to FOX Business.

PepsiCo’s new bottle design will be used across its beverage portfolio in brands like Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper, Schweppes Ginger Ale and Crush. It’s competitor, Coca-Cola, has featured a similar slimmed-down design on its 2-liter bottles for years.

In addition to its slimmer-soda news, PepsiCo. is also sweetening up the holidays with the seasonal drop of its new Pepsi Apple Pie cola, described as a sippable homage to the all-American dessert and an ode to “amateur bakers,” the company said.

The new flavor — Pepsi Apple Pie — is said to have “warm notes of cinnamon, the taste of a buttery crust, and the crispness of a fresh apple. The cinnamon-y and creamy aroma invokes the nostalgic feeling of an apple pie on a chilly fall night,” the company claims.

Unfortunately, consumers can't simply purchase Pepsi Apple Pie in stores; rather, fans will need to enter to win a bottle by submitting a photo or video of a baking "fail" using the hashtag #PepsiApplePieChallenge.

Pepsi has seen an uptick in its snacks business as more people work from home, perhaps relying on comfort foods during the pandemic, with its brands like Cheetos, Doritos and Tostitos leading the charge. Snack sales under Pepsi's Frito-Lay North America unit jumped 7% in the quarter, and breakfast foods saw a 6% rise at its Quaker Foods business.

Its bottle redesign also comes as soda sales continue to fall flat, particularly during the pandemic, as restaurants, movie theaters, concert arenas and stadiums where Pepsi products are served remain closed or operate at only limited capacity.