Pennsylvania waitress receives $5G tip on $200 bill, says money will help fund nursing degree

This future nurse has a heavier purse, after being tipped $5,000 in an unexpected windfall that she says will help fund her college degree.

Gianna DiAngelo is a freshman at Widener University in Chester, Pa., and works as a waitress at Anthony's At Paxon Hollow, WPVI reports. On Saturday night, the server was shocked to find a $5,000 tip on a $205.94 bill from one of her tables at the Broomall country club restaurant.

According to KYW-TV, the generous gratuity was left by a group of regular customers.

"I'm just happy with anything… I just couldn't even believe it,” the student said of the surprise. “I'm going to put that money away toward college and pay it forward to do something good for other people.”

That night, the restaurant shared the story to Facebook, thanking the community for their support in “helping our staff get [through] the holidays,” during a year made complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. The grateful message from Anthony's At Paxon Hollow has since gone viral with over 1,000 likes.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the restaurant shared the following statement with FOX Business on Monday.

“I just would like everyone nationwide to know that this tip was more than just money. It brought hope and positivity to our community in these tough times with this second shutdown,” Jon Walsh, general managing partner. “I want everyone nationwide to stay positive, have hope and look for silver linings every day.”

“It does not matter whether any of us agree with these new restrictions or not, the show must go on!” he added.

Starting Dec. 12, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf suspended indoor dining across the Keystone State for three weeks until Jan. 4 to fight a new surge of COVID-19 cases. Outdoor dining and takeout may continue to operate during this time.