5 dead in Pennsylvania Turnpike pileup involving tractor trailers, tour bus

Five people are dead with around 60 injured after a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed the Turnpike in both directions between the Breezewood (Exit 161) and New Stanton (Exit 75) interchanges as emergency crews continued to sort through the wreckage.

At least two tractor trailers, one tour bus and a number of cars were involved.

The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office confirmed to FOX Business that five people had been killed in the crash as of Sunday morning, with National Transportation Safety Board investigators arriving on scene shortly after the crash occurred, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Images from the accident show a FedEx Ground truck mangled in the accident.

"First and foremost we extend our deepest condolences to the families of the individuals involved in this accident," FedEx told Fox News. "There is no higher priority for FedEx Ground than safety, and we are cooperating fully with investigating authorities at this time."

576,000 vehicles use the Turnpike per day, according to the commission that manages the highway.

Photos of the deadly accident show the tour bus flipped over on its side in the westbound side of the turnpike, with debris from the crash causing the eastbound lane to be closed as well.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

