Peloton opening first U.S. manufacturing factory in Ohio

Peloton will invest $400 million to build its first manufacturing factory in the U.S.

The connected fitness company on Monday announced plans to produce its spin bikes and treadmills in Troy Township in Wood County, Ohio beginning in 2023. The company expect to break ground on the project site over the summer.

The grounds span 200 acres and will hold more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing, office and amenity space bringing more than 2,000 jobs across executive, managerial and entry-level roles, according to the company.

"We are thrilled to bring a good portion of our manufacturing to United States soil and proud that it will be in the great state of Ohio," Peloton's CEO and co-founder John Foley said in a statement.

"While we will continue to invest in our Asian manufacturing footprint as well as our existing facilities in the U.S. via our Precor sites, the new Peloton Output Park gives us a massive strategic lever to make sure we have capacity, quality, and economies of scale in our bike and tread product lines, to support our continued growth for years and years to come. We are incredibly excited to meet and welcome the Troy Township community into the Peloton family fold."

PELOTON BIKES AND TREADMILLS DEMAND LEADS TO THOUSANDS OF NEW JOBS IN TEXAS

When the facility opens, Peloton says it will be open to the Troy Township community and larger Midwest allowing customers to experience products.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The New York City-based company in December announced it was adding 103,750 square feet to its campus in Plano, Texas – which opened in 2018 -- amid rising demands after it was inundated with orders during the pandemic.

Peloton earlier this month issued a voluntary recall of both its treadmill products after weeks of back and forth with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which warned against using its Tread+ machine following reports of a child’s death and dozens of injuries.