Peloton, Amazon partner to sell fitness equipment, clothing, accessories

Peloton said Wednesday that some of its connected fitness products, clothing and accessories will now be sold on Amazon.

This partnership includes the sale of its Bike and strength training device, the Peloton Guide. People can also purchase bike shoes, weights, workout mats and an assortment of workout clothes, all of which will be available for delivery to most customers across the U.S.

"We want to meet consumers where they are, and they are shopping on Amazon," said Peloton Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Cornils. "Providing additional opportunities to expose people to Peloton is a clear next step."

In-home delivery and expert assembly will also be free of charge, according to Peloton.

Previously, the company exclusively offered its products through its website, at global showrooms and inside sales channels.

However, the company says it's seeking to expand its distribution and "immediately engage millions of Peloton Members and prospective Members in a new channel for the brand."

Customers will be able to search for the products on Amazon to see if they are available for purchase and delivery in their area, Peloton said.

The move is seen as a way to drum up sales amid a tumultuous year for Peloton, which has faced mounting losses as more people shift back to their old workout habits. To reduce costs and try and revive sales, the company laid off hundreds of employees, raised the prices of its equipment and outsourced manufacturing to a Taiwanese company.

CEO Barry McCarthy, who replaced co-founder John Foley in the role in February, announced in a memo earlier this month that the company was laying off an additional 780 employees to cut costs, improve efficiency and create positive cash flow.

The company also announced it will raise prices on its Bike+ and Tread products, significantly reduce its North American retail footprint and eliminate its final mile distribution network.

The company also reported mounting losses and stagnating sales in its most recent quarter. It offered a bleak sales outlook for the current quarter and signed a commitment to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars.

FOX Business' Lucas Manfredi and The Associated Press contributed to this report.