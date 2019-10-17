Secret locker-room tapes of college women posted on porn site: Police

Police in South Carolina are searching for the peeping tom who secretly taped female athletes while they were showering in a college locker room, a crime that went undiscovered until the records were posted on a porn site years later.

The women were filmed while showering inside the men’s locker room at Limestone College sometime between 2012 and 2013, Gaffney police told multiple news outlets. The camera appears to have been positioned on a sink, and the videos didn't appear online until this year.

Investigators, who didn't identify the site where they were posted, are still searching for the camera operator. It's unclear whether law enforcement has notified the victims or even determined their identities.

Limestone, a four-year Christian college near the North Carolina border, is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Spartanburg. Representatives of the school, closed for fall break, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.