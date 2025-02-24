Passengers aboard cruise ship fall ill during possible norovirus outbreak

Passengers aboard a P&O Cruises ship off the coast of Belgium fell ill with gastrointestinal illness symptoms believed to have been caused by norovirus.

The outbreak that impacted "fewer than 1% of guests" happened on a sailing of P&O Cruises' Iona last week. The ship departed for a new cruise on Saturday, a P&O Cruises spokesperson told FOX Business via email.

The low percentage of those who experienced symptoms may come as a surprise, after one passenger told Sky News "a large number" of guests and staff were affected and that "people have been dropping like flies."

"People [were] throwing up in restaurants, on decks, outside cabins," the unnamed passenger told the media outlet. The passenger added scheduled entertainment acts were "unable to perform and replaced with a cobbled-together entertainment program to placate the guests."

"What was also incredulous was the inability to buy or get hold of any medication onboard to help with the symptoms. Not one shop or medical center onboard could supply guests with gastrointestinal suspension medication or replacement salts/fluid sachets," the passenger continued.

The Iona's home port is Southampton, and it has been cruising since 2021, P&O Cruises' website states. It is "ideal for families, couples and newcomers." The ship has a guest capacity of 5,200 and can hold up to 1,800 crew members.

P&O Cruises, part of Carnival Corporation & plc, prides itself on cruising "with more British holidaymakers out of the UK than any other cruise line," according to its website.

"P&O Cruises works with global, national and regional public health authorities on approved, stringent and proven protocols across our ships in order to protect the health and wellbeing of all on board," a statement from a P&O Cruises spokesperson said.

"As we navigate through the winter season in the UK with an abundance of caution, we have proactively stepped up these already very robust health protection measures. All guests traveling or embarking are provided with communications to ensure their wellbeing which is always our priority," the statement concluded.

"Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. Anyone can get infected and sick with Norovirus," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says on its website. "Norovirus is sometimes called the 'stomach flu' or 'stomach bug.' However, norovirus illness is not related to the flu, which is caused by influenza virus."

One risk that those infected with norovirus face is dehydration, and the CDC recommends that people who have the virus drink plenty of fluids to help with their recovery.