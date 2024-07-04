Passed over for a promotion? These might be the reasons why

Getting promoted is a proud moment in a person's career and it’s almost always the result of hard work, dedication to the position and the company, and the ability to stand out among the crowd of employees.

Yet if you consistently demonstrate a solid work ethic, go the extra mile, act as a team player and take extra assignments and projects on the job regularly and successfully, there could be other reasons you’re not getting promoted.

To better understand this tricky issue, career experts revealed reasons that could be causing a manager to overlook a worker for a boost in title and pay — and what to do about it.

TIKTOK USERS HOST LIVE ‘CO-WORKING’ SESSIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA APP DURING BUSINESS HOURS

Read on. Here are four overall tips.

1. Understand the timeline of promotions

The workplace continues to evolve and more often than not, decisions take longer than expected — and changes in the human resources areas of many corporations and businesses don’t happen quickly, say experts.

"It’s important to point out that promotions don’t often happen overnight, sometimes not even over months or years," said Michelle Reisdorf, district president with Robert Half in Chicago.

2. Recognize how employees stand out

To try to differentiate yourself from others, including the highest achievers in your work group, consider these expert insights.

Aim to consistently exceed performance expectations. By doing this, not only will you display the ability to take on increased responsibilities, you'll also demonstrate independent capability and reliability, Reisdorf pointed out.

‘BUSY BRAGGING’ WORKPLACE TREND HAS EMPLOYEES RETHINKING THEIR OFFICE BEHAVIOR: ‘IT DOESN’T IMPRESS PEOPLE'

Be proactive. Get noticed by being in tune with the latest news, trends, skills and best practices that pertain to your role and industry.

Communicate with your manager. "Whether it’s to ask for feedback or share your own accomplishments, maintaining open communication with your manager is key to growth and development," Reisdorf told FOX Business.

JOB TREND 'RESENTEEISM' HAS EMPLOYEES COASTING THROUGH WORKDAYS AND HANGING ON, RATHER THAN QUITTING

Remain flexible. Because companies and industries undergo constant change, the ability to adapt quickly to meet business needs often showcases problem-solving skills and resilience, she noted.

3. Consider what might be preventing a promotion

Does any of what follows pertain to you? If so, it might be appropriate to reevaluate certain actions or behaviors that you can control.

You haven't shared an interest in a promotion with managers. If this sounds familiar, take the time to map out and then communicate your career goals, said Reisdorf.

"Discuss your goals with your manager to pinpoint areas for growth that will help strengthen your position for promotion," she said.

Along with this dialogue, be open to evaluating areas of improvement. This is a major step in the process of being promoted, Reisdorf also said.

You can be negative or unprofessional. Managers look for emerging talent who can navigate obstacles on their team and exhibit professionalism and a positive attitude.

WHY THE VIRAL TREND ‘CHRONOWORKING’ IS MAKING WAVES AMONG EMPLOYEES AND EMPLOYERS

"This demonstrates respect for one’s colleagues and the ability to support a conducive work environment," Reisdorf told FOX Business.

"It also highlights a worker’s readiness for more complex responsibilities, which could increase the likelihood of being considered for advancement opportunities."

You need a lot of supervision. If you skimp on self-starter qualities, lack initiative or rely heavily on others at work, these traits can exhibit a lack of reliability and leadership skills.

You clash with other colleagues. Office politics and clashes between individuals can sometimes play a big part in who does or does not get promoted, said Cristiano Winckler, director of digital operations at Somebody Digital, based in London, England.

"Reframe the setback as an opportunity to learn — and use the experience to identify areas you can improve."

"Although company culture might not seem as important as achievements, clashing with co-workers and disrupting the dynamic of the team are red flags to management that mean you may not be a good fit for a promotion."

4. Know how to move forward

If any or all of the above scenarios apply to you, there are things you can do to improve your situation.

Don't let one disappointment put you off. It's natural to feel a little deflated when you're passed over for a promotion, but it's important that you don't let it derail your efforts at career progress, Winckler said.

"Reframe the setback as an opportunity to learn, and use the experience to identify areas you can improve," he said. "Focus on things you can control."

Realize it may not be in the cards. Unfortunately, the company might not be the best fit for you and your goals if you're being passed over again and again, despite putting yourself forward for promotion, said Winckler.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"It might be time for you to reevaluate your options and perhaps search for somewhere else that can be more supportive, encourage an environment of growth and allow you to progress in the way that you want to," he suggested.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Reevaluate your core values. If you have had clear conversations with your manager, developed a career path and exhibited the soft and hard skills needed to succeed but continue to be overlooked for promotions, you should reevaluate if your values align with those of your employer, said Eric Cormier, HR Services manager with Insperity in Boston.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxbusiness.com/lifestyle

"You may not feel your manager or the company values your work when you’ve exhibited leadership skills, contributed to a positive work environment and added value to your team and the organization without a promotion," he said.

If that is the case — and if you do "not feel valued as an employee or a team member — it may be time to look for a new opportunity," he also said.