Paris Hilton partners with The Sandbox Metaverse on virtual parties, social spaces and more

Paris Hilton has entered the metaverse and her fans have a chance to engage in a virtual community created by the hotel heiress, DJ and businesswoman.

The Sandbox – a user-generated and blockchain-equipped gaming platform – announced that players will be able to join Hilton, 41, in "never-seen-before metaverse experiences."

Hilton is reportedly "bringing her Malibu Mansion" to The Sandbox Metaverse in partnership with her 11:11 Media marketing agency.

KEY WAYS TO MAKE MONEY IN THE METAVERSE

What is the metaverse? Merriam-Webster says: "In its current meaning, metaverse generally refers to the concept of a highly immersive virtual world where people gather to socialize, play, and work."

Virtual "rooftop parties and glamorous social events" will be hosted on the platform, according to a tweet The Sandbox shared on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The Sandbox says players who enter Hilton’s metaverse space on The Sandbox will be able to meet 11 avatars who highlight her "multifaceted personality," including Retro Paris, Ziggy Paris and DJ Paris.

Before Hilton inked a deal with The Sandbox, she had been hosting exclusive VR experiences on Roblox – a competing online game platform that’s also compatible with cryptocurrency.

With Roblox, Hilton launched her VR community Paris World, where she hosted a first annual fashion show in February 2022 and a Neon Carnival presented by Levi’s in April.

Visitors to both Paris World events were able to socialize through online avatars and conduct microtransactions for digital merchandise, and it appears a similar deal will be carried out in The Sandbox Metaverse.

WHAT IS METAVERSE AND WHY NFTS ARE KEY TO ITS MASSIVE EXPLOSION

"I am beyond excited to expand Paris World further into the metaverse," Hilton said in a statement. "In collaboration with my amazing partner The Sandbox, my team is dedicated to building an incredible real-life experience for my fans."

FOX Business reached out to The Sandbox and reps for Hilton for comment.

Additional details will be revealed at a later date, according to a tweet Hilton shared on Tuesday, which also used the hashtag "#QueenOfTheMetaverse."

Fans can register for Hilton’s metaverse "land" through register.sandbox.game/parishilton.

METAVERSE IS 'GOING TO BE A DIGITAL OVERLAY ONTO OUR PHYSICAL WORLD': INDUSTRY EXPERT

So far, a Halloween party is in the works.

"We’re pleased to give a warm welcome to Paris Hilton, the queen of the metaverse," said Sebastien Borget, The Sandbox’s COO and co-founder.

"The Sandbox provides a creative space that allows anyone to let their imagination come to life, and Paris Hilton is building a glamorous fantasy land filled with virtual parties and diverse entertainment attractions from her universe," Borget continued.

The Sandbox has worked with other influential and musically inclined celebs, including rapper Snoop Dogg, heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold, electronic musician Richie Hawtin and Canadian music producer deadmau5.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A recent metaverse market size report from Verified Market Research has forecasted that the global metaverse market will grow to $824.53 billion by 2030 from the estimated $27.21 billion value in 2020 – which is a 39.1% compound annual growth rate, if correct.