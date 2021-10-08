Paris Hilton expanding her business with 11:11 media venture

Paris Hilton has business in her blood as the great-granddaughter of hotel magnate Conrad Hilton.

The 40-year-old media personality is attempting to shed her reality TV reputation and focus solely on her roster of booming businesses.

Hilton has created a new, comprehensive company, 11:11 Media, with Bruce Gersh, a former Disney and Time Inc. media executive, to house all her ventures.

"I built a global business and brand over the last two decades," the social media star told the Wall Street Journal. "I wanted to take it to the next level and bring all my companies under one media entity."

Hilton started the company in 2006 and it's currently comprised of 45 branded stores and 19 product lines, per the WSJ. The companies have reportedly earned more than $4 billion in revenue.

Included in the company are Hilton's "27 fragrances and investments in wellness products and a plant-based seafood company."

"We’re anchored by a global personality and someone who has true influence over consumers," said Gersh.

Hilton is also using her influencer status to push cryptocurrencies and nonfungible tokens, or NFTs. "I’ve always been into innovative tech and am an undercover nerd," she said.

In June, she became an investor and adviser to Origin Protocol Inc., a decentralized e-commerce platform per the WSJ, and in 2020, Hilton sold an NFT drawing that was bought with cryptocurrency.

Hilton's work ethic doesn't stop there. Over the last year, she released a documentary "This Is Paris," filmed a cooking show on Netflix, and is writing a tell-all memoir.

She's currently one of the highest-paid female DJs in the world and is filming a Peacock series called "Paris In Love" about her upcoming nuptials to businessman Carter Reum.