Venison-flavored whiskey is New Hampshire distillery's latest creation

Oh deer.

The nation is well into deer hunting season at this point, so why not celebrate with a drink? If you’re not sure what pairs well with venison, how about trying a venison-flavored whiskey?

If that sounds like a good idea, then a New Hampshire-based distillery has some great news.

Tamworth Distilling and Mercantile will be selling the deer-flavored liquor starting on Nov. 14, Penn Live reports. The unorthodox whiskey will be called The Deerslayer, and it's the latest in the distillery’s unique lineup of drinks.

The Deerslayer, a three-year-aged white whiskey, is reportedly distillied with smoked venison, as well as cranberries, juniper berries, porcini mushrooms and green peppercorns, according to Penn Live. Bottles of the whiskey, which will be made available online, are priced at $65 each.

"Savory and smoky notes characterize this one-of-a-kind spirit, with a subtle spice on the palate and a lingering finish," the distillery writes of its new offering on social media. The brand is also holding a scavenger hunt in honor of The Deerslayer, to be held outside of the distillery's New Hampshire tasting room on its release date.

Tamworth Distilling and Mercantile has previously sold whiskey flavored with unusual items like maple syrup tapped from trees growing in graveyards and beaver castoreum.

Unique whiskeys such as these, however, can be big business.

