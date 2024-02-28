Expand / Collapse search
Panera Bread settles class action lawsuit over delivery fees: Here’s how to file a claim

Impacted Panera customers can file a claim to collect out of $2M settlement

Panera Bread Company has agreed to pay $2 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging the restaurant misled customers about delivery and menu prices on orders made through its app and website.

As part of the agreement filed in the Circuit Court for St. Louis County, Missouri, Panera denies any wrongdoing, but determined it made sense to settle rather than incur further costs of defending itself by going through with a trial.

Panera Bread location

Panera Bread has agreed to settle a lawsuit claiming it mislead customers about delivery fees. (iStock / iStock)

Panera did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment on the settlement.

Under the terms of the settlement, Panera customers who ordered food from the company's app or website between Oct. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021, may be entitled to compensation. 

Photo of Panera sign

The sign outside of a Panera bread restaurant. (Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images)

The company sent email notices to people who made orders online during that time, and those impacted may verify their status by entering the code on the form.

The deadline to file a claim is June 10, 2024, and those who qualify may choose to either receive two "Soups and Mac" food vouchers worth $9.50 each, or a cash award of up to $12.

chick-fil-a sign on New York restaurant

Chick Fil A logo and sign over restaurant, Manhattan, New York.  (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Panera's settlement comes after Chick-fil-A settled a similar suit

The chicken sandwich chain agreed earlier this month to pay $4.4 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it deceived customers by promising low-cost delivery but then marked up food prices on delivery orders by 25%-30%.