Panera Bread launches coffee subscription for $9 a month

Panera Bread is capitalizing on coffee drinkers’ cravings.

The restaurant chain, which was acquired for $7.5 billion by JAB Holding Company in 2017, said it’s launching a coffee subscription service for just $8.99 per month. Customers who sign up will have unlimited access to the store’s hot drip coffee, iced coffee and hot tea.

For comparison, the average cup of private-label coffee in the United States costs $8.38. At Dunkin’, a large coffee is about $2.09. And at Starbucks, the equivalent order is $2.45.

“Coffee is an important daily ritual for so many — it can give you a dose of optimism — it lifts you up," Panera Chief Executive Officer Niren Chaudhary said in a press release. “We are challenging the status quo because we believe everyone deserves a full cup.”

The subscription is available now to members of Panera's free loyalty program. Monday, the brand will roll out the offer in-store, where customers can scan a QR code to sign up.

And if the cheap coffee isn’t enough, Panera is also slashing the upcharge on plant-based milks in all its U.S. Panera bakery-cafes. They also offer almond milk free of charge.

With this rollout, Panera is hoping to tap into a big market: The typical American spends roughly $1,100 on coffee a year, according to Fast Casual. Other reports put that number even higher. And more than 160 million American adults drink coffee every day.

To be sure, however, other chains like Burger King have their own coffee subscriptions.

JAB is also the parent to brands including Keurig, Krispy Kreme and Pret a Manger.

