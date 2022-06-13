Paid time off: 3 reasons why you should use all your PTO

Sometimes taking paid time off is hard to do.

An American workforce survey published by experience management company Qualtirics in March found that 26% of workers had a week or more of unused paid vacation time at the end of 2021.

On average, employees who failed to use their PTO had 9.5 days unused. And nearly one-third of those who didn’t use their time off lost it because there was no rollover policy in place. Similarly, 28% didn’t get paid for unused vacation days.

Patrick Kellenberger, the COO of Betts – a San Francisco-based recruitment firm, told FOX Business that many employers have a "use it or lose it" to push people to take a vacation.

"However, anytime someone is pushed to do something or risk losing it sets a tone in the company," said Kellenberger. "Some employees will not mind the push, but some will actually interpret a positive thing like a vacation as a negative, forced requirement coming from the company, creating resentment."

Even still, Betts Founder and CEO Carolyn Betts believes upper management sets the tone for workplace culture.

"Employers should take accountability for helping employees manage the division between home and work environments as it’s essential to business productivity and employee well-being," said Betts.

Betts gives workers "vacation stipends" to encourage PTO usage, but this benefit isn’t the norm across industries.

In fact, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Fair Labor Standards Act doesn’t require employers to provide paid time off, which leaves the benefit perk up to an employer's discretion, if it’s even given at all.

"Overall, employees need to hear from their companies that it’s OK to take breaks and disconnect in order to take care of themselves," Betts told FOX Business.

If you find yourself being one of 26% who struggles to take paid time off, here are three reasons why workers should make sure they take advantage of the company benefit.

Take time off for your health

Corey Ashton Walters, the Founder and CEO of Here a Miami-based vacation rental investment marketplace, told FOX Business that managers need to encourage team members to take paid time off as a way to ensure mental health and morale are high.

"Workers need to take PTO to avoid burnout," Walters said. "Team members that are online until early hours of the morning, or even prioritizing their work over sleeping and eating are the top signs of burnout."

"This leads to frequent mistakes and an unproductive office culture as their workload is too much for one person," he continued. "PTO allows employees to refresh and recharge, and it avoids the danger of going stir-crazy in the office."

On the other hand, Ira Wolfe, the president of Success Performance Solutions in Wind Gap, Pennsylvania, told FOX Business that workers need to take paid time off as an act of "self-preservation."

"A World Health Organization study found that working 55 hours or more is associated with a 35% higher risk of stroke, 17% higher risk of dying from heart disease, and that was pre-COVID-19," Wolfe said. "In 2019 WHO declared burnout an ‘occupational epidemic.’"

He added, "Taking time off physiologically, emotionally, and mentally reduces the risk of stress and burnout."

You earned your time off

Lauren Winans, the CEO of Next Level Benefits – an HR consulting practice in Pittsburgh, told FOX Business that workers shouldn’t be afraid to take time off.

"Using all of or as much of your allotted PTO has had a stigma tied to it in the past – a questionable work ethic, maybe even lack of motivation," said Winans, "But, employees should not be ashamed to take care of themselves and their loved ones by taking time off, relaxing, and being present for the personal and family moments that matter."

Aside from all the good a vacation can do for improving mental health outlook, clarity and productivity, Winans said there’s a major factor that workers should keep in mind.

"Paid time off is also part of your compensation and benefits package," she said. "You have earned the opportunity to take time off in exchange for the work you do."

Don’t deprive yourself of making new memories

Chris Goldsmith, a vice president and senior consultant at Segal – an HR consulting firm in NYC, told FOX Business that taking "time away from a desk" can help a worker curb stress and prevent burnout.

"Trips with family or a new culture can be transformative, memorable and enriching," said Goldsmith. "And it’s even better when employees get to choose their own PTO timeline, [whether it’s] taking time off for a few hours, days, or weeks."