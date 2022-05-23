10 job interview questions that candidates need to ask potential employers

You’ve answered their questions during the job interview. Now it’s your turn.

Even if you’ve had your questions answered along the way, it’s usually best to ask one more before you depart so hiring managers can gauge your interest.

If you tend to exhaust your list of questions before the interview is over, fret not. FOX Business consulted career experts and HR professionals on their favorite go-to interview questions on the job candidate side.

Here are 10 questions to stash away in case your mind ever turns up blank.

What is the work culture here?

"Ask employers to describe the work culture to determine if the environment is toxic or not," said Corey Ashton Walters, the founder and CEO of Here – a Miami-based vacation rental investment marketplace.

"Read their body language and eye contact – if they're unable to answer the question confidently, and they lose focus or redirect the conversation, that's a huge sign the office culture isn't great and will result in [you] searching for new opportunities in the first six months," Walters continued. "It may be best to look for employment elsewhere if they can’t share how the business respects and values their team members."

What skills are needed to be considered a good new hire?

"This essential question can ultimately prepare any applicant for the next round of interviews, and highlight their previous experience to those skills," said Jodi Neuhauser, the co-founder and CEO at Ovaterra – a New York-based nutritional supplement company.

"Additionally, it allows the candidate to get a better sense of what the day-to-day looks like," Neuhauser went on. "Not only does this question help the applicant [uncover skills for success], but [it] also shows the recruiter that the candidate is engaged and passionate about the role."

Why did you join the team?

"If the person interviewing you has been at the company for several years, ask what’s kept them there. If they are new, ask why they joined," said Leslie Tarnacki, the senior vice president of human resources at WorkForce Software – a recruitment and workforce management tech company in Livonia, Michigan.

Tarnacki explained that you should also ask follow-up questions because it shows you care and are listening during the interview.

She went on, "Make it personal and take note of what answers they give – whether they feel canned or authentic can be a good indicator of that person’s happiness at the company."

What will be the most significant challenge I'll face in this job role?

"Rarely are jobs a breeze," said Ed Samuel, an executive career and life coach at SamNova. Inc. – a career coaching and resume service based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

"Most will have an area or two that won't be easy," Samuel continued. "By asking this question, the candidate can follow up and dig deeper into the why and get a better sense of the expectations for the role."

What does success look like after six months?

"This is a great question to ask at the end of interviews since it indicates that you're a candidate that sets goals, then aims to achieve them," said Flynn Zaiger, the CEO at Online Optimism – a creative digital marketing and advertising agency that operates in New Orleans, Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

"It’s also a small psychological trick to get them to tie your interview into what success for the position might look like," he added. "If you get the position and achieve all of these things in the first six months, it's useful for negotiating for a raise that might not usually have been possible your first year."

Can I get business cards on day one?

"I love this question [because] it shows interest, gets a little more information about the company] and is unique," said Zaiger. "Interviewers will see that you're an individual that wants to be an ambassador for their company, which is something organizations are looking for in a difficult job market."

"For interviewees, it’s a small way to see how organized your new employer might be," Zaiger continued. "The most organized company will have business cards ready for you on day one or will at least give you new staff member merchandise beforehand, whereas an unorganized company gets them to you...eventually."

How did your company handle COVID-19?

"It's been two years, but if you're interested in seeing how businesses handle the unexpected, seeing what their team did for COVID-19 is a sure way to know how a company handles surprises," Zaiger said.

He went on, "Their answer can also tell you if an interviewer's perspective is different from what you might have seen on the organization's social media promoting that they're ‘employee first’."

What does your company do to ensure team camaraderie in a remote/hybrid model?

"Remote work is up 420% since January 2020," said Brad Hill, the division president of digital at SkillGigs, Inc. – a Houston-based talent marketplace. "This question strongly correlates with the job market of today and can answer a lot of questions for the job seeker upfront."

"In today's job market, job candidates are interviewing just as much as the hiring manager is," Hill continued. "This is an opportunity where job seekers can reaffirm what makes a good job fit for themselves. It’s a two-way relationship."

How long will my pre-boarding activities last?

"Traditionally this refers to all the necessary paperwork, technology, and office setup one expects before day one," said Christen Steele, a human resources recruitment consultant at Yello – a Chicago-based talent acquisition software company.

Steele said a LinkedIn survey from 2020 suggested that 80% of workers struggle with work-related anxiety while waiting to start a new job.

"That’s why the employer must include pre-boarding activities for you," she explained. "The employer has the opportunity to set the tone and begin to show you their company culture before they offer you a position."

Are there any standout mentorship programs or company culture activities?

"Employers should create a positive new hire experience that showcases authenticity and company culture on day one," Steele said.

"This may include first-day lunches with managers or team members, virtual coffee chats, and welcome messages via Slack," she continued. "Their goal here is to build connections and showcase how they plan to align work practices with company values."