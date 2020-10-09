Outdoor heaters are the latest coronavirus-era trend

Outdoor heaters are the newest hot commodity of the coronavirus-era.

Continue Reading Below

Demand for heating systems have surged ahead of the winter season so much so that some propane delivery services are now dealing with heater thieves.

DINING 'BUBBLES' ARE THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS-ERA RESTAURANT TREND

Kangaroo Propane, a company that rents out propane gas to restaurants, has seen a number of units stolen amid the latest craze.

“Tragic as it is, we have had a number of reports of our units and units belonging to some of our clients disappearing in the darkness of night,” Kangaroo Propane general manager Kevin Brennan told FOX Business’s Grady Trimble. “The demand for the product right now is such that people are going through extreme measures to acquire either a heater or equipment that we have for patio tables.”

The Chicago-based company will continue to pace up with the demand to keep customers, whether for individuals, businesses or restaurants, in supply for the colder months ahead.

According to a survey by the National Restaurant Association, nearly 50% of restaurants plan to extend outdoor dining with patio heaters.

While restaurants are securing propane and gas tanks to fuel outdoor dining for as long as possible in the months of Fall, the harsher temperatures of Winter put forward a new hitch. Propane and gas heaters are no match for the outdoor tents that many restaurants will employ to fend off the cold, or any enclosed space for that matter.

CORONAVIRUS COULD CLOSE 2.2 MILLION OF WORLD'S RESTAURANTS

As a way to prevent potential combustion and carbon monoxide poisoning, heaters specifically made for tents allow warm air to be pumped underneath the tent, where temperatures can be kept at an ambivalent condition.

The upkeep of renting heating units is another major daily cost that restaurants will incur. For heating companies, however, it's a different story.

“Our business has been booming to say the least," Brennan said. "And the tragedy is we just can’t get enough heaters to supply the demand in the city of Chicago.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE