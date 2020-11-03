Organic elderberries recalled over possible salmonella contamination

A Colorado-based grocery retailer is recalling organic elderberries sold in 159 stores in select states due to the potential presence of salmonella in the product. Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., said the recall impacts Natural Grocers Brand 4-ounce Organic Whole Elderberries sold in clear plastic bags.

Continue Reading Below

The product was distributed in Natural Grocers stores across Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Impacted products are labeled with the following pack dates: 20-216, 20-225, 20-246, 20-265 and 20-281, according to the FDA recall notice.

No illnesses or incidents have been reported, but the recall was initiated after the supplier notified Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets about the potential presence of Salmonella in specific lots of the product.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NGVC NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC. 11.81 +0.87 +7.95%

WHOLE FOODS RECALLS SELECT MACARONI AND CHEESE PRODUCTS OVER UNDECLARED EGG

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, or those with weakened immune systems. In otherwise healthy people it can cause diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, or a headache. Symptoms usually begin within 6 hours to 6 days after infection and can last anywhere from four to seven days.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Consumers who purchased the recalled products are advised to discard it or return the product for credit or refund. Those with additional questions are instructed to contact customer service at 303-986-4600, ext. 80801.