Oreo opening its first café in American Dream mall

It’s a café with a twist.

Oreo recently revealed that it's opening its first ever café. The location will be opening in one of the largest malls in North America, located just outside of New York City.

The cookie company announced the Oreo Café on its Twitter page, where it posted "Secret’s out! Oreo’s first-ever café is here! Shop all things Oreo merch and customizable, delicious treats (in real life.)"

The post concludes, "P.S. We made an exclusive secret menu for our followers. Ask for the Oreo Donut S’Morewich."

The café is located in the American Dream mall, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The mall is one of the largest in the country and took over a decade to finish construction. American Dream began its first phase of opening in October, 2019. Later stages were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oreo posted several photos of the café to its social media accounts, which show that it will (not surprisingly) carry a wide variety of Oreo cookies. Guests will also be able to purchase Oreo-branded merchandise, including shirts, ties and even small pillows designed to look like Oreo cookies.

Guests will also be able to order food from a treats bar, Food & Wine reports. The menu will include Oreo’s versions of classic desserts like cheesecake, brownie sundae and various smoothies. There will also be a variety of ice cream options that can all be topped with Oreo-inspired toppings.

Oreo will also be offering the store’s merchandise on its website for fans that don’t live near New York City.