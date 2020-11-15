Oreo announces its 'first-ever' customizable cookie

Oreos don't have to be generic anymore.

While it may not be the most complicated cookie design, a lot has been done with Oreos. While the company is always releasing new, limited flavors, now fans can create cookies specifically for themselves.

On Twitter, Oreo announced a new way to customize Oreos called Oreo ID. The company wrote, “Say hello to OREOiD, the first-ever custom OREO cookie experience.”

In a statement obtained by iHeart Radio, Oreo brand manager Olympia Portale said, “The OREOiD platform provides the opportunity to combine the playfulness of our cookie and the imagination of our fans. We’re so excited to unveil this new customized experience for our fans to engage with OREO on a whole new level, just in time for the gift-giving season!”

The Oreo website shows what options are available to fans. The customization can be as simple as just choosing the color of the crème (there are eight different colors) to creating a completely unique cookie. According to the website, fans can upload personal photos to be printed on the cookies, along with personal messages.

There are also options for dips and sprinkles to cover the cookies.

In other news, if some sort of global catastrophe were to strike, Oreos will be protected.

Fox News previously reported that in a video published on its YouTube page, Oreo says it was inspired by the Global Seed Vault in Svalbard, Norway, to build a bunker for its cookies. According to the seed vault’s website, it is a storage facility for various seeds that has been designed and built to withstand both natural and manmade disasters. It is located above the permafrost line, placing it in the Arctic Circle.