Oprah's partner Stedman Graham undergoes coronavirus quarantine in guesthouse

Billionaire Oprah Winfrey has relegated longtime partner Stedman Graham to the guesthouse as he undergoes for his new coronavirus quarantine after returning from recent travels, the media mogul announced on social media.

The 66-year-old said during a recent Instagram Live video, which appeared to have surpassed its 24-hour limit, that Graham was considered high-risk following a series of flights and was quarantined in the guest house as a result, according to the Daily Mail Online.

“I was like, 'You ain't coming in here and sleeping in my bed. It doesn't work that way,” she told her 18.2 million followers.

Graham, 69, is a business executive, author and motivational speaker who has been with Winfrey since 1986. It did not appear that the 69-year-old had actually been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Winfrey suffered a “very serious” case of pneumonia in late 2019, describing during a segment on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” at the time that she initially thought she had a cold, but “ended up in the emergency room.”

“Pneumonia is nothing to play with, y'all,” she said during the show. “It is very serious. And I was on antibiotics for a week and the antibiotics weren't working. And then I go back for another CT scan and they go, 'It's actually worse.’”

Winfrey recovered within weeks, but told the audience at the time, “it changed the way I look at wellness."

During her Instagram Live video, Winfrey referenced her recent bout with the illness.

"Stedman is at the guest house. You all know I had [pneumonia] late last year and you can still hear the raspiness in my throat sometimes,” she said, adding that she was taking antibiotics until just last week. “And so Stedman was late to the party. Stedman didn't arrive from Chicago until Thursday and he was speaking in St. Louis on Saturday and he's been on planes.”

Winfrey panned her camera to show the guesthouse – and Graham leaning out the window.

“I’m trying to make it the best I can. Not bad,” he can be heard telling the camera when Winfrey asks how he’s doing, “But I’m locked down.”

