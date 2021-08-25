Expand / Collapse search
OnlyFans reverses porn ban, will allow sexually explicit content

OnlyFans CEO says he was pressured into ban announcement from big banks like JP Morgan

OnlyFans says it no longer plans to ban porn in an abrupt flip-flop that comes after a backlash from sex workers who use the popular platform to sell sexually explicit photos and videos.

"We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change," the company said on Twitter. "OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators."

The company did not immediately respond to a request to explain the decision. 

A phone app for OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their photos and videos, Thursday Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tali Arbel) (AP Photo/Tali Arbel / AP Newsroom)

ONLY FANS FOUNDER TIM STOKELY SAYS BANKS FORCED HIM TO BAN PORN

The news comes less than one week after OnlyFans said it planned to ban all sexually explicit content starting Oct. 1 while still allowing some nudity.

The announcement led to widespread outcry from the hundreds of thousands of creators who sell explicit photos and videos on the platform.

"I’m beyond disappointed in OnlyFans’ decision — angry and betrayed would be a more accurate description," OnlyFans creator Courtney Tillia told The Post over the weekend.

OnlyFans founder and CEO Tim Stokely then doubled down on the decision Tuesday, saying the company "had no choice" because big banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of New York Mellon discriminated against the company. 

Meanwhile, on a Reddit forum for OnlyFans creators, some sex workers who used the platform were baffled by the quick reversal just a day later. 

"Im so confused and even more stressed than before now," wrote one user. 

"Yeah, they can still go f–k themselves," said another. "I’m completely switching to Fansly as soon as possible." 

Fansly is an OnlyFans alternative that saw increased interest from OnlyFans creators after the company initially announced its porn ban. 

